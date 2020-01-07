SANDY HUFF, WV (WVNS)– A man is in jail after deputies found multiple drugs in his home in McDowell County.

Deputies at the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office searched his home in Sandy Huff area near Iaeger. During the search, deputies found Methamphetamine, and other drugs.

Jody Worthington was arrested for Possession with Intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine), Unlawful Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance (Suboxone), Unlawful Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (Marijuana).

Worthington is arraigned his bond was set for $50,000 cash only. He is being taken to the Southern Regional Jail.