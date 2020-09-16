Absentee ballots ready to be sent out in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County absentee ballots are ready to go for the 2020 General Election.

Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye said they are trying to make voting as convenient as possible for residents. He said absentee ballots will be mailed on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

“We have them in hand and we will start mailing out absentee ballots this Friday, which is the 18th. So, we have about 1,500 so far to go out,” Moye explained.

Moye also said if anyone wants to look at the ballot, they can go to their website. If you are not registered, you have until October 13, 2020 to register or to make changes to your registration. Early voting lasts from October 21-31, 2020.

