RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — An accident on I-77 leaves one person injured.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in around 8:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle accident on the interstate. Jan-Care, Ghent Fire, and Turnpike Police all responded to the call.

One injury has been reported but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.