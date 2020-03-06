UPDATE: Eastbound lanes back open on I-64

March 6, 2020 5:50 p.m. UPDATE: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVNS) — Both eastbound lanes on I-64 near the West Virginia/Virginia state line are open.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVNS)– An accident on I-64 in Greenbrier County will cause some delays during the evening commute.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in at 4:16 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020. According to West Virginia 511, both eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 183 are closed. So far, no injuries were reported.

White Sulphur Springs Fire Department and Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department are on scene.