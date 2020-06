BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Traffic delays are expected while traveling on U.S. 19 in Beaver due to an accident on Ritter Dr.

Raleigh County Dispatchers told 59News the call came in at 5:24 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020. The 23 hundred block of Ritter Dr. is open. So far, no injuries are reported.

Beaver Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, and Jan Care EMS responded.

Stick with 59News, as this story develops.