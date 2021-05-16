ACE Adventure Resort hosts annual River Cleanup

THARE, WV (WVNS)– Ace Adventure Resort hosted their annual New River Gorge Festival over the weekend of May 15, 2021. To close the event, they hosted a river clean up on the New River.

Chris Collin is the special events coordinator for ACE. By hosting these events, he said they are keeping the river clean and healthy.

“We want this area to look beautiful. For our enjoyment, for our visitors that come out here, and our guest can participate these activities with us. For all the visitors at New River Gorge National Park, we want to make this river shine,” Collin said.

A handful of volunteers came out to help clean the river. Some came from as far as North Carolina to participate. ACE partnered up with the New River Conservancy and the National Park Service. Altogether, the group covered about five miles.

“Between where we are at right now, Thare, to ACE Beach which is just below Thurmond where ACE is located and they are going to be stopping at different spots along the way and pick up the trash you would typically see,” Collin continued.

Dave Bassage is the new River Gorge Program Coordinator for the New River Conservancy.

“We are very proud of the new park destination but we have really love where we live we play, and where we work and that is what it is for people who live on the river and live in the community,” Bassage said.

On Sunday, volunteers collected roughly 40 tires and around 50 bags of trash.