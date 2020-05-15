ACE prepares to reopen with new safety guidelines

OAK HILL, WV, (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced rafting season can resume on Thursday, May 21. Local rafting companies must follow the new safety guidelines, and they are working hard to make adjustments.

The COVID-19 Pandemic is uncharted territory for everyone. For local raft guides, their season came to a halt as quickly as it began. However, Haynes Mansfield, Director of Marketing at ACE Adventure Resort, said navigating through this pandemic is not unlike running a river.

“You pick your line, you start out, things change, you might find yourself in a slightly different place. You reassess and you find a new way to get to where you need to go,” said Mansfield.

Finding a new way means making a lot of adjustments, like limiting contact at registration, reducing the number of people allowed on the bus, and providing PPE. From now on, people can only get in the raft with whom they came.

Bradley Scott is a river guide at ACE.

“The logistics have changed greatly, but ultimately once we’re on the raft, once we’re on the zip, it’s the same adventure that people have been coming here for for decades,” said Scott.

He said he is excited to get back on the river after a long and unsettling hiatus. Guides are coming back to an added layer of responsibility. At ACE, they are working out different ways to get helmets and vests on people, keep groups separate when walking, and serve lunch.

“Although COVID-19 has created another responsibility, within the realm of what we’re already managing it just seems very manageable,” said Scott. “I think when people arrive and see how we’re proceeding, I think people will be very comfortable with the guidelines we’re putting in place.”

Mansfield said they are working closely with the DHHR and local health department to follow the guidelines.