ACE Resort hosts soft opening for water park

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– People grabbed their bathing suits and life jackets and headed to the lake at ACE Adventures Resort Saturday, May 1, 2021. ACE hosted their soft opening for their water park on Saturday. Their lake was filled with people who came out to enjoy the different courses the resort offers.

Haynes Mansfield is the Marketing Director for the resort.

“For the time being we are still operating under the same standards we were operating on last year. Which means to manage the amount of people who come into the water park we are asking people to buy their tickets online in advance,” Mansfield said.

For their pre-season they will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. They plan to have their grand opening Memorial Day weekend. The resort will also be expanding their water park. For more information on the resort, you can visit their website.