Administrators break ground on renovations for new Fayetteville PK-8 school

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Exciting upgrades are coming to one Fayette County school. Administrators broke ground at Fayetteville’s new Pre-K through 8th grade school.

It is part of a string of renovations coming to schools in communities across the county. Members of the Fayette County Board of Education said the school will get a new safe entrance, a kitchen, and a cafeteria.

Administrators said these additions are vital to the children’s education. Steve Slockett, the VP of the Fayette County Board of Education, said it would not be possible without all members of the community working together.

“Team work between board members and community, and the School Building Authority and the state Board of Education is a valuable lesson that people had to learn here in Fayette County, and this is the fruits of that learning process,” Slockett explained.

Offices and classrooms will also be remodeled, and the electrical system will be upgraded.