Adventures on Freedom Festival to be held at Summit Bechtel Reserve

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — For the first time ever, employees will open the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve to the general public.

This is all part of the Adventure on Freedom Festival. The festival will be a three-day event where families and friends can explore all of the wonderful things the mountain state has to offer. Bill Garrett is the Director of Business Development.

“Our ziplines will be open, bike trails, BMX, skateboarding, shooting sports. So we want people to come out and have fun in the outdoors, maybe be a little adventurous,” Garrett said.



The festival will start on Friday, September 10, 2021. Tickets are $35 for the entire weekend. Members of the military and first responders are free.