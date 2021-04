LANSING, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a job filled with adventure, there is a job fair coming up.

Leaders at Adventures on the Gorge are looking for new people to join their team. They will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be held at the Rendezvous Lodge. They are trying to fill several positions, like food and beverage, housekeeping and security.