AEP will donate money to United Way during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation will be donating $288,000 to agencies providing COVID-19 relief efforts across Appalachian Power’s services area. West Virginia, Tennessee, and Virginia will be receiving the donations.

According to the release, the gift is part of an overall $1.5 million COVID-19 relief donation from the AEP Foundation. The United Way of Southern WV and United Way of Central WV will be receiving donations.

“These are challenging and uncertain times for all of us. With the Foundation’s help, we’re able to partner with agencies in our communities to identify and reach our customers affected by the coronavirus outbreak,” Appalachian Power President and COO Chris Beam stated.

The United Way chapters have established a Community Response Funds related to the virus. Food banks and feeding centers in Virginia, West Virginia, the American Red Cross and Tennessee will receive $84,000 in funding. Community Response Funds will receive $204,000.

“These are the organizations that provide a safety net for our neighbors in need. We work closely with them on a regular basis so we know how important it is that they are able to continue and even increase their services during this emergency,” Beam continued.

Appalachian Power did announce they will temporarily suspend disconnects due to non-payments. Customers who are having issues making payments can contact Appalachian Power by visiting their website.

Organizations that will be receiving funding: