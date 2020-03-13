All Virginia schools ordered closed by Gov. Northam after 30 cases of coronavirus in Commonwealth

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered all schools in Virginia to close for the next two weeks starting Monday. The Virginia Department of Health reported 30 “presumptive positive” or confirmed coronavirus cases Friday.

“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19. I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus. This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals, and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.

GOV. RALPH NORTHAM (D-VA.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Nursing Homes restrict visitor access over Coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Homes restrict visitor access over Coronavirus concerns"

WV Governor announces schools will be closed over Coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Governor announces schools will be closed over Coronavirus concerns"

Gov. Jim Justice closes all WV schools amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Jim Justice closes all WV schools amid coronavirus concerns"

House fire on Kentucky Ave.

Thumbnail for the video titled "House fire on Kentucky Ave."

Fire on Kentucky Ave.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire on Kentucky Ave."

concord univerisity coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "concord univerisity coronavirus"

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News