Alternative methods to boost your immune system

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With all the viruses going around, many of us are looking for ways to strengthen our immune systems.

On Point Health and Wellness in Beckley has safe alternative methods to keep your family healthy.

According to owner and licensed acupuncturist, Kacy Korczyk, acupuncture can naturally boost immunity and help with inflammation by releasing neuromodulators in the brain. She said you can also relax in the salt cave, and breathe in the therapeutic salt in the air. It is both anti-bacterial and antiviral.

“Its really something super easy and super affordable,” said Korczyk. “You literally just go sit in a room and breath in salt air, and it can work wonders for your sinuses and respiratory tract along with skin issues… It can also help with muscle tension and sleep as well.”

People can use the salt cave anywhere from two to three times a week to once a month depending on your needs.