FILE – In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Amy Klobuchar’s Presidential Campaign filed for West Virginia’s Primary Ballot.

The Amy for America campaign filed paperwork to appear on the ballot Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

“Our campaign is focused on building a strong grassroots operation that will serve as the foundation we need to win — and win big — in 2020,” Amy For America Campaign Manager Justin Buoen stated.