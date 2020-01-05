Amy’s House of Hope shot at during apparent gunfight

Breaking News
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Dispatchers confirm Amy’s House of Hope located on Thorn Street in Princeton was shot at on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2019. The call came in just before 3 p.m.

The building was hit during an exchange of gun fire between two people. One of the rounds hit Amy’s House of Hope, but Princeton police said the non-profit was not the intended target.

No one was inside Amy’s House of Hope or injured when the gunfight happened.

Police report one person fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle.

Princeton Police responded and are still investigating.

