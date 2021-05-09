Anonymous tip leads to drug arrest in McDowell County

ENGLISH, WV (WVNS) — An anonymous tip leads to a drug arrest in McDowell County. While looking into the tip, a wanted man from Virginia was also arrested.

Deputies were called to a home in English, McDowell County on Saturday, May 8, 2021 around 8 p.m.

Kimberly Brewer and Quinton Dawson Jr. were arrested following the investigation. Brewer is charged with possession of a controlled substance, fleeing, and obstructing. Dawson is charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I, II and III controlled substance, two counts possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance.

James Hagerman was with the pair at the time of the arrest. He was wanted in Virginia. Hagerman was taken into custody and being held in jail without bond.