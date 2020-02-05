Another candidate files for Fayette County Clerk

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– An Oak Hill resident filed to run to for Fayette County Clerk.

Michelle Holly, and resident of Oak Hill is a long time resident of Fayette County. Holly filled to run for County Clerk on Jan. 22,2020.

“As a librarian, I have a background in record keeping, information organization, and filing which means that Fayette County voters can continue to depend on this important office to run smooth,” Holly stated.

Holly is an attending West Liberty University and Kent State University. She has a degree in education and library science. Holly is currently on the Oak Hill City Council as Ward 1 City Councilwoman.