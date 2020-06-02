Another positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Monroe County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

UNION, WV (WVNS)– The Monroe County Health Department confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 in the county. This brings the total number of positive cases to eight in the county, with seven positive and one probable.

According to the release, the health department will notify close contacts to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are in quarantined. Additional information about the individual will not be released.

The health department wants to remind people to continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask if you go out in public, and continue to wash your hands. If you have any questions feel free to reach out your doctor or the to Monroe County Health Department at 304-772-3064.