UNION, WV (WVNS)– The Monroe County Health Department confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 in the county. This brings the total number of positive cases to eight in the county, with seven positive and one probable.
According to the release, the health department will notify close contacts to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are in quarantined. Additional information about the individual will not be released.
The health department wants to remind people to continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask if you go out in public, and continue to wash your hands. If you have any questions feel free to reach out your doctor or the to Monroe County Health Department at 304-772-3064.
- Another positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Monroe County
- More Mild This Evening
- Kroger Mid-Atlantic announces new job opportunities across multiple states
- West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association wants to rebuild trust in WV communities
- LATEST: Officials release the name of missing woman