Another West Virginia hospital announces cutbacks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Gov. Jim Justice says he’s starting to form a rural medicine task force after cutbacks were announced at yet another West Virginia hospital.

The Republican governor on Wednesday said Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant is cutting 53 full-time jobs and shuttering obstetric services. He said he met with key health care stake holders to begin the process of creating a task force to study the issue.

In the last year, hospitals have closed in Bluefield, Richwood and Wheeling.

Williamson Memorial Hospital filed for bankruptcy in October, and a nonprofit system that operates hospitals in Charleston and South Charleston announced last month it planned to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy but would remain open.

