App is available to pay tolls on a dozen roads in Virginia

VIRGINIA, (AP)– Virginia now has an app that allows drivers to pay for tolls on their smartphones. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the GoToll is the first of its kind in the state.

It gives drivers the choice of payment while driving on a dozen toll roads. Industry leaders believe that such apps can essentially replace toll transponders such as E-ZPass and could become the future of tolling.

The app works on toll roads that include 395, 95 and 495 in northern Virginia as well as the 64 Express Lanes and Elizabeth River tunnels in Hampton Roads.

