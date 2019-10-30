Appalachian Bible College invites public to Missions Conference

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A local college invites you out to a Missions Conference.

The conference is themed “Power Squared – A Powerful Word For a Powerful Witness.” Appalachian Bible College is hosting the event until Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Dr. Daniel Anderson, President of Appalachian Bible College, said this a good opportunity to find support in your faith.

“The theme is called Power squared 2 and its dealing with the focus on the power of the word of God and the power of the word of God to help us accomplish the will of God,” Anderson said.

The conference gets underway at 11a.m. Wednesday in Anderson Hall.