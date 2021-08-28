Appalachian Makers Market ended Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– People had their last chance to enjoy the Appalachian Makers Market on Saturday, August 28, 2021. The Market was held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Venders from across the state came out to showcase their talents. People were able to enjoy wine tasting, local pottery, and jewelry.

“So, for these small businesses and these artisans to come in and be able to provide and showcase their talents,” Emily Prichard, 2021 Miss Appalachian Festival Queen, said.



Organizers of the Appalachian Makers Market said they are looking forward to next year’s festival.