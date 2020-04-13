Appalachian Regional Health Center implements virtual appointments

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) introduced new virtual care. The ARH Virtual Care is a new way for patients to receive care from their homes.
The virtual care will eliminate the need for in-person clinic visits, along with reducing the amount of exposure to any bacteria, viruses, and allergens. Virtual care will allow both the providers and patients to maintain social distancing, which is important during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual visits will be similar to the traditional clinic appointments, but instead of seeing a provider in person, the patients will see the provider via computer, tablet, or smartphone. During the visit, the patient can see and talk to the provider at real time.
If medication or medical equipment is needed, a prescription can be sent to a local pharmacy or medical equipment store. ARH is taking the stress out of connecting to a virtual visit by providing technical support, connection and device testing, and general access assistance through the ARH Virtual Care Helpline.
“We are excited to be able to use modern technology to maintain human connections and have a positive impact on the health and well-being of our patients. By using readily accessible technology that offers so much convenience and ease of use, the ARH team is demonstrating how much we value making the patient experience our number one priority. We will do whatever it takes to positively impact those whose care God has entrusted us with.”ARH Cardiovascular & Thoracic Associates Surgeon Dr. James Shoptaw
- Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce shows love to local businesses
- As gun sales surge, lawmakers aim to shore up background checks
- Realtors keep buyers and sellers safe during COVID-19 pandemic
- UPDATE: WVDHRR confirms one new COVID-19 case in Raleigh County; 633 positive cases statewide
- Coming Up: National COVID-19 Task Force Briefing