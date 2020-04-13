Appalachian Regional Health Center implements virtual appointments

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) introduced new virtual care. The ARH Virtual Care is a new way for patients to receive care from their homes.

The virtual care will eliminate the need for in-person clinic visits, along with reducing the amount of exposure to any bacteria, viruses, and allergens. Virtual care will allow both the providers and patients to maintain social distancing, which is important during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual visits will be similar to the traditional clinic appointments, but instead of seeing a provider in person, the patients will see the provider via computer, tablet, or smartphone. During the visit, the patient can see and talk to the provider at real time.

If medication or medical equipment is needed, a prescription can be sent to a local pharmacy or medical equipment store. ARH is taking the stress out of connecting to a virtual visit by providing technical support, connection and device testing, and general access assistance through the ARH Virtual Care Helpline.