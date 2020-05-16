Artists can start entering the 2020 Bridge Day poster contest

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) The 2020 Bridge Day poster contest is underway!

There is no fee to enter the contest. You must be at least 18-years-old to participate.

Participants can submit one entry online. Artists can use any type of media they wish.
Posters must have the wording Bridge Day 2020; New River Gorge; West Virginia or WV on it.

The deadline to enter is July 30, 2020. Follow this link to learn more about the requirements and how to enter: https://officialbridgeday.com/poster-contest Artists can submit their entry using the form on the website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News