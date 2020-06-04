As indoor dining resumes, Tazewell restaurant owner eager to welcome locals back

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Virginia enters phase two of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening plan this week. Restaurants in the commonwealth will be allowed to resume indoor dining at 50 percent capacity beginning Friday, June 5, 2020.

Tazewell’s The Well, owned by Mike Laney, was able to manage with takeout and curbside throughout the pandemic. But since they are selling more than coffee, Laney is ready to get back to the heart of his business, providing a space for people to gather.

“It was heartbreaking when we got the news that we had to close the inside down and just do takeout and curbside,” said Laney. “That was not the vision for The Well, for me and my wife. It was about fellowship, being able to sit and talk with everybody and enjoy everybody’s company, no matter your background.”

Laney said staff stepped up cleaning procedures and will continue to encourage social distancing. In Virginia, face masks are still required in all indoor public establishments.