Attempt to rein in judicial powers fails in WV Senate

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wv capitol_1519162293068.jpg.jpg

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A resolution to prohibit West Virginia’s court system from interfering in ongoing legislative action has failed in the state Senate.

It was the latest unsuccessful attempt to address a 2018 ruling that halted impeachment proceedings against several Supreme Court justices. The resolution on proposed constitutional language did not receive the required two-thirds support for passage.

Last October the U.S. Supreme Court left in place a decision that prosecuting Justice Margaret Workman in the state Senate would violate the state constitution’s separation of powers clause. That ruling was later applied to also halt impeachment proceedings against two other sitting justices who have since left the court.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local fire department partnering with university to provide fire school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local fire department partnering with university to provide fire school"

Sheriff's office holds Church Safety Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff's office holds Church Safety Summit"

'Vexit' discussed at Tazewell County Board of Supervisors meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Vexit' discussed at Tazewell County Board of Supervisors meeting"

Raleigh County Commissioners preparing fire levy for upcoming election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Commissioners preparing fire levy for upcoming election"

LATEST: One of two suspects in death of Roy Barnes pleads guilty

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: One of two suspects in death of Roy Barnes pleads guilty"

Family seeks justice in the death of Jalen Tucker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family seeks justice in the death of Jalen Tucker"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News