Attempt to rein in judicial powers fails in WV Senate

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A resolution to prohibit West Virginia’s court system from interfering in ongoing legislative action has failed in the state Senate.

It was the latest unsuccessful attempt to address a 2018 ruling that halted impeachment proceedings against several Supreme Court justices. The resolution on proposed constitutional language did not receive the required two-thirds support for passage.

Last October the U.S. Supreme Court left in place a decision that prosecuting Justice Margaret Workman in the state Senate would violate the state constitution’s separation of powers clause. That ruling was later applied to also halt impeachment proceedings against two other sitting justices who have since left the court.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)