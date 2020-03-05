Attendance vs illness: Pediatrician explains when kids MUST stay home from school

RALEIGH AND MERCER COUNTIES (WVNS) — Schools and health professionals walk a fine line when it comes to improving attendance and preventing the spread of illness. A local pediatrician explained when perfect attendance should take a back seat.

School districts across southern West Virginia are working to boost attendance. Many adopted stricter attendance policies, but with flu-like viruses spreading, their attendance goals are put on the back burner.

Dr. John Johnson said in the last month, Beckley Pediatric Associates saw about 100 flu cases a week.

“With this flu, they may miss up to five days with one illness and they have some of the parents afraid to not send their kids to school because of some of the letters they’re getting,” said Johnson. “It’s forcing some of the kids to go to school when they probably should stay home to stop the spread of this illness.”

On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, the Superintendent of Mercer County Schools sent out a statement saying they will continue to follow guidelines from the CDC on flu or flu-like illnesses. They encourage all parents and guardians to keep their kids at home if they show symptoms.

“Fever, vomiting, or diarrhea, don’t go to school,” said Johnson.

Johnson said for the flu, you should be fever-free for 24 hours off Tylenol and Motrin before you go back to school. He said the strains going around this year are highly contagious.

Johnson said he wants parents to remind kids not to drink after other people, avoid touching their face, and wash hands often, especially before eating. He also said preventing the spread of illness is more important than perfect attendance.

Mercer County schools’ statement said faculty plans to encourage frequent hand washing, isolate students, and contact their parents or guardians if they get sick at school.