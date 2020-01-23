Attorney General warns of new texting scam affecting people in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning people of a new texting scam.

Consumers reported receiving text alerts for packages they were not expecting to have delivered. The text messages claim to represent shipping companies, like FedEx. They may also include a fraudulent tracking number, along with a link to a website where the consumer can record his or her delivery preference.

“Scammers will use every form of technology and pose as anyone to steal your personal, identifiable information,” Attorney General Morrisey stated. “This is why consumers must always remain on guard. That means never click on an unfamiliar link and never share information without verifying the legitimacy of the person or entity on the other end.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division heard reports of consumers receiving these text message in the Kanawha Valley, as well as in Randolph and Mineral counties.

FedEx said it will not send unsolicited text messages or emails requesting money, personal information, or package details. The company is urging people to delete the suspicious message without opening it. People should then report such messages to abuse@fedex.com.



Anyone with questions regarding a potential text messaging scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.