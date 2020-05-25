ATV guides take social distancing to the trails, as outdoor activities rev back up

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — New River ATV is back open, and guides said they were excited to get back on the trails over Memorial Day weekend.

Owner, Brandon Shaw, said the weekend was slower than usual but more calls are starting to come in. He said they are grateful to reopen and fortunate that its easy to practice social distancing while riding ATVs.

“We’re already 20 feet apart when we’re riding through the forest,” said Shaw. “Really, all we had to change is our check in procedures. We’re only checking in one group at a time. Then we’re sanitizing everything that’s used during the check in process and then we bring a second group in and check them out.”

Shaw said they also sanitize the ATVs and gear between each group. New River ATV is open daily from eight in the morning to eight in the evening at ACE Adventure Resort.