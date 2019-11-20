Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Audit: WV not checking criminal history of child care staff

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A statehouse watchdog says West Virginia isn’t doing criminal background checks on its child protective services workers.

A legislative audit released Tuesday on the state Department of Health and Human Resources identified multiple problems with the agency as it grapples with booming caseloads in the national opioid epidemic.

The report says the department couldn’t show it performed background checks on all its new child protective workers and that it wasn’t doing checks on its existing employees. The agency also doesn’t have a way to monitor the licensure status of its child protective workers.

The audit also says the agency is having difficultly retaining workers as the number of substance abuse referrals has increased 79% since 2015.

An agency lawyer says they’re working to fix the issues identified in the audit.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Lifesaving machine rolls into Monroe County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lifesaving machine rolls into Monroe County"

LATEST: Suspect's confession reveals tangled web of incest, marriage, murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Suspect's confession reveals tangled web of incest, marriage, murder"

Small Business lunch held in Bluefield

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business lunch held in Bluefield"

Arrest made in Oak Hill murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest made in Oak Hill murder"

Local hair salon collects winter coats for those in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local hair salon collects winter coats for those in need"

WV leaders react to possible Minor League Baseball changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV leaders react to possible Minor League Baseball changes"