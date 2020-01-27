Autumn Color Express adds new installments

HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS)– The Rail Excursion Management CO. announced their second installment of the Autumn Colors Express.

The planned date for the new installment will be Oct. 22, 23, 24, and 25 2020. The Autumn Colors Express continues the 50+ year tradition of taken passengers on vintage rail cars to Hinton’s Railroad Days Festival, held the same weekend.

This year, there will be four days of train excursions, originating in downtown Huntington, WV, and for the second year in a row, stopping in Charleston, WV to pick up passengers.

The Autumn Colors Express consist will be comprised of 25-30 privately-owned vintage railcars, with meal service provided on board to every passenger, as part of their ticket price.

The round-trip train ride will feature on-board entertainment and historic narration. The train will lay over in Hinton for approximately three hours while guests enjoy the annual Hinton Railroad Days Festival.

For more information, about tickets and pricing you can head to their website.