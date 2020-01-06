“Be Kind” campaign encourages people to pay it forward at Mercer Street businesses

Breaking News
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Small acts of kindness can make the biggest impact on our communities. Community Connections is partnering with local businesses on Mercer Street, for a “Be Kind” campaign — encouraging people to “pay it forward.”

On Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 Blue Ridge Bee Company joined the movement. If you visit their store and “pay it forward” to the next customer, you’ll get a “Be Kind” mug from Community Connections.

Community Connections director, Greg Puckett, said, “One person that comes in, they may be able to pay $10.00 or so for the next person that comes in and that helps perpetuate a spirit of kindness, and I think that’s something we all need in this day and time. There’s a lot of anger in the world there a lot going on and we really need people to feel comfortable about doing good thing for one another.”

The campaign is funded by a partnership with Volunteer West Virginia. Puckett said he hopes to spread the campaign throughout Mercer County.

