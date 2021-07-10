Volunteer Firefighters demonstrated car extraction at Friends of Charity Auto Fair

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Firefighters with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department and the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department got a chance to show off their skills at the Friends of Charity Auto Fair on Saturday, June 10, 2021.

People at the Auto Fair learned just what firefighters must do to extract someone from a vehicle accident, while Firefighters demonstrated the tools they need to help save a life all while educating others.

Chief Jason Redden of the Beaver Fire Volunteer Fire Department said it is important the public sees what it takes to be a firefighter.

“It can show our capabilities and it also lets them have a chance to review what their money and the people that live here locally their tax dollars are spent on,” Redden said.

Chief Redden said the taxes people pay in Raleigh County on the fire levy helps the volunteer department pay for training and gear. He said this was just one way to show people where their tax dollars are going.