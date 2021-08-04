Beckley Area Foundation teams up with the American Red Cross to host blood drive

Beckley, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Area Foundation teamed up with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 for a blood drive at the #3 Beckley Fire Station in Beckley. The Red Cross is currently experiencing a severe blood shortage. This according to Chris Hrouda, President of the Red Cross Biomedical Services.

Hrouda said Red Cross teams around the world are working hard to meet demand saying they cannot do that without donors. For this reason, Sam Babcock with the Beckley Area Foundation teamed up with Jeff Hornyak of the American Red Cross to host a Blood Drive Wednesday. The goal of which was to get folks in the community to roll up their sleeves and donate.

“We approved that project because it is a severe blood shortage and we’re happy to help support the American Red Cross and try to help promote that within Raleigh County,” Babcock said.

And donating blood does not take much time at all and there are ways to cut down the time required according to Jeff Hornyak.

“The blood donations typically only takes about 45 minutes to an hour from start to finish. Ways to making it a shorter donation are logging into www.RedCross.Org or download the donor app,” Hornyak.

With such a need for blood donations the American Red Cross has opened their donation center in Beckley on Wednesdays from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. This location sits next to the #3 Beckley Fire Department. For those who missed out on Wednesday’s event and want to donate, The American Red Cross is also planning other events throughout the region.



Hornyak said he urges everyone who can donate to do so. By heading over to the blood donation website here, you can search by zip code of all the events happening in your area and schedule an appointment. While walk-ins are welcome, it is not always a guarantee that you can donate that same day.