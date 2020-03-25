Beckley City Council holds remote meeting, addresses local COVID-19 testing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley’s Common Council held their meeting remotely on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Dr. Ayne Amjad gave an update on the local fight against the virus. She said her staff tested three patients Friday and all cases came back negative. She said she tested six Monday and two Tuesday.

Dr. Amjad Amjad and Mayor Robert Rappold discussed ways the city can get ahead, like using the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center as overflow for hospitals if it becomes necessary.

“John Zilinski had a meeting this morning with Candy Hurd from the health department and they do have contingency plans for the armory, which is a designated shelter in times of emergency,” said Rappold.

Amjad was pleased to see more testing sites opening up in southern West Virginia, and more testing kits are coming. She said we can expect to see an increase in cases over the next few days as more people get tested.