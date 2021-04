BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Several organizations in Beckley teamed up to bring people some joy from the comfort of their homes.

Beckley Events, joined by the Shade Tree Car Club, Smooth Impressions, the AACA, and more, held a neighborhood car cruise in April 10, 2021.

Following a slightly different route than last year, car enthusiasts got to show off their vehicles while also following social distancing guidelines. The organization said they are planning to have three more cruises in May.