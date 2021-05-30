Beckley Firefighter provides tips to stay safe when grilling

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Memorial Day is on Monday, May 31, 2021, and many people will fire up their grills and celebrate. For many, this is the first time this season they light their grills.

What are some tips you need to know before you throw those burgers on the grill?

Mark Gaston is a Lieutenant with the Beckley Fire Department. He provided these tips to keep you safe while grilling.

“Grease is going to be a spot where we get those fires and we don’t want to see those grease issues. So cleanliness in our grills, making sure that the ash is out of them,” Gaston said.



Gaston said to check your grill to make sure it is working properly.

He also wants to remind people if you do have a grease fire to not put it out with water. Water can make the fire bigger and can cause injury to yourself, your family, and your home.