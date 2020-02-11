Beckley man arrested outside his home on drug charges

BECKLEY WV, (WVNS) — Concerned neighbors of the community reached out to law enforcement about possible drug activity happening in their neighborhood.
On Tuesday, February 11, 2020 around 2:30 p.m. officers arrested Robert Leeber at his home on Lovell Street in Beckley.
Leeber is charged with two-counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Heroin).
