Beckley man facing charges for having sex with underage girl

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Beckley man is currently in jail after allegedly having sex with an underage girl.

Deputies responded to a call September 8, 2020 for a possible sexual assault. At the scene, they were told Preston Wilson, 25, was caught having sex with a 13-year-old girl and left the house before they arrived.

Deputies searched and eventually found him unconscious in a wooded area. When they found him, he had a cut on his neck and was holding a knife.

In an interview with investigators, the girl told them she and Wilson were having sex in the bathroom until they were caught. She also admitted they had sex at least 10 times since she turned 12-years-old. On September 10, Wilson confessed to deputies he and the victim had sex for the same amount of times.

Wilson is facing three counts of Third Degree Sexual Assault. He is in Southern Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

