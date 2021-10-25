Beckley man facing felony charges in Fayette County

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were in the Scarbro area looking for a wanted person on Saturday. While in the area, they thought they located the man, so they started to pursue him. The man allegedly ran away from the deputies. It turns out, it was not the wanted person, but it was Jamie Clay.

Once the deputies caught him, they said they found methamphetamines on him.

Clay is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, and the misdemeanor offenses of Fleeing from Police and Obstructing. Clay was also wanted out of Raleigh County for a Probation Violation.

Clay is being held at Southern Regional Jail with no bond.