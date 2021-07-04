Beckley Motorsports Park hosts 4th of July celebrations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With the 4th of July here, lots of celebrations are happening across our region and right here in Raleigh County. One celebration will take at the Beckley Motorsports Park.

They will have a race and firework show. Drivers from across the Mountain State are participating in the race.

Ryan Williams is the track promoter and race director at the track. He said the show will feature world outlaw Lucas Sole. Williams also said the race will be one hundred laps and followed by two firework shows.

“A lot of action at the dirt track. Four wide banging off the guard rail, of course, dirt flying everywhere. It’s a good family fun environment,” Williams said.



The race will start at seven. The first firework display will begin around 9:30 p.m. and the second one around 10 p.m. The pits will cost $45 and the stands cost $30.