BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Police Department announced on Monday, Feb. 2, 2020, that a fellow K-9 passed away.

The retired K-9 Helo, passed away at the age of 13. Sgt. W.P Reynolds was Helo’s handler from 2006 to 2018.

Helo was very successful in findings, sniffs, and seizures. After Helo retired, the K-9 continued to live with Sgt. Reynolds and family.

The Beckley Police Department wants to thank Helo for his services and dedication to the City of Beckley throughout the years.