BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest.

The person showed in the video above is wanted in connection of a burglary that happened on Jan. 27, 2020 around 10 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. on Fayette Street in Beckley.

Beckley PD have not release the name of the suspect. But if you have any information you are encourage to contact the police department.