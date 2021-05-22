Beckley Police officer provides tips for safe partying

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS)– Graduation season is upon us and with that, many seniors will be walking across the stage and celebrating afterwards.

Jamie Wilhite is a sergeant with the Beckley Police Department. He said this weekend brings a lot of concerns when it comes to underage drinking.

“Well, obviously, the concerns are young men and young women entering adulthood. We just want to make sure they are making wise decisions. We don’t want anyone to do anything that might jeopardize their future plans,” Wilhite said.

Wilhite said the biggest issue they will see during this busy time is more people out on the roads.

He does not discourage any fun, but he said when celebrating a graduation, to celebrate responsibly.

“Given the graduation you will have your graduation parties. We were all young once we were all there. Enjoy yourselves have fun but be responsible. If you are going to drink any alcohol then make sure you’re either staying at your residence or you have a designated driver to get to where you need to be,” he continued.

Wilhite also provided tips for people who may not be partying but will be out on the roads late at night to stay safe.

“Well ultimately slow down give yourself plenty of time to get to where ever it is that you are going and I can’t stress enough to wear your at seat belt,” Wilhite stated.

Partying the safe way, with a diploma.