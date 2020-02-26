Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency services are experiencing phone difficulties

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley 911 Center is experiencing some telephone difficulties.

At the moment people are asked to contact them by calling 304-255-0911 or 304-255-0970.

