Beckley VA Medical Center hosts 11th annual 2K

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley VA Medical Center hosted its 11th annual VA 2k on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. This is a nationwide event for employees and communities. The proceeds made on Wednesday go towards the Beckley VA’s homeless veterans program.

Amanda Miller is the Employee Health Coordinator at the VA.

“Any kind of donations, it is not required that you bring a donations to participate,” Miller said

Employees were given an extra hour for their lunch breaks to participate in the event. Miller said they also host it on this day because it is national employee fitness day.

“Nationally, the employees of the Veterans Administration are more obsessed and the U.S. population, then employees in the U.S. population,” Miller continued.

Miller said not only are they raising money for a good cause, but they are also encouraging physical fitness among hospital staff.

“Just to get people out and active. The past year in a half has been very hard with COVID. It’s a gorgeous day,” Miller said.