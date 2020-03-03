Beckley VA Medical Center will hold conference on human trafficking

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley VA Medical Center will be holding a social work conference informing people about human trafficking. The theme of the conference; See Something; Say Something.

The work conference will be held on March 27, 2020 at the National Mine Health and Safety Academy from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The conference is completely free and you do not need to be a medical provider to attend.

Guest speakers in attendance will be:

Cpl. Steve Hudnall, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department – “Human Trafficking – Signs and Prevention”

Andrew Cogar, US Attorney General’s Office – Human Trafficking and the Department of Justice

Angie Conn, She Who Dares, LLC. “The truth behind trafficking: my journey to freedom, healing, and life beyond trauma.”

Dr. Patrick Kerr, WVU School of Medicine – “Identifying Human Trafficking Survivors in Healthcare Settings”

Jennifer Herrald, DOJ – “Human Trafficking: How Cases Are Identified and Prosecuted”

Panel discussion

If interested in attending, email your name, organization, profession, address, phone, and email to meghan.white@va.gov or fax to 304-256-5350. For additional information about social work you can contact Lorri Lambert at 304-255-2121 ext. 4179.