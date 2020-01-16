Ben Salago files to run for Governor

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Ben Salango (D-WV) filed to run for Governor with his friends and family right be side him.

The Raleigh county native is currently the Commissioner of Kanawha County. Salango made the announcement Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

I’m stepping up to run for governor because West Virginia needs new leadership. Our state is losing population, there aren’t enough jobs, the roads are falling apart, and the opioid crisis is out of control. I’ll be a governor who will always put West Virginia first because for me it’s about public service, not self-service.

I’ve fought for the little guy my entire career. I’m in this race to get things done for West Virginia’s working families. As Kanawha County Commissioner, I focused on diversifying the economy through sports tourism, turning the unemployed into entrepreneurs, and making Kanawha County better for us all. Now, more than ever, we need a forward-thinking leader to fix West Virginia.”

BEN SALANGO

Salango started his campaign back in October 2019, and since picked up several endorsements including, Gov. Gaston Caperton, Teamsters Local 175, and the Upper Ohio Valley Building Trades.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center applies for stroke accreditation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Medical Center applies for stroke accreditation"

Mountaineer Challenge Academy moving to former WVU Tech campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mountaineer Challenge Academy moving to former WVU Tech campus"

City of Beckley plans to approved medical cannabis ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Beckley plans to approved medical cannabis ordinance"

WV Ski Industry holds press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Ski Industry holds press conference"

Students visit WVU Tech for Dow Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students visit WVU Tech for Dow Day"

WV House of Delegates debates abortion bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV House of Delegates debates abortion bill"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News