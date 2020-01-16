Ben Salago files to run for Governor

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Ben Salango (D-WV) filed to run for Governor with his friends and family right be side him.

The Raleigh county native is currently the Commissioner of Kanawha County. Salango made the announcement Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

“I’m stepping up to run for governor because West Virginia needs new leadership. Our state is losing population, there aren’t enough jobs, the roads are falling apart, and the opioid crisis is out of control. I’ll be a governor who will always put West Virginia first because for me it’s about public service, not self-service. I’ve fought for the little guy my entire career. I’m in this race to get things done for West Virginia’s working families. As Kanawha County Commissioner, I focused on diversifying the economy through sports tourism, turning the unemployed into entrepreneurs, and making Kanawha County better for us all. Now, more than ever, we need a forward-thinking leader to fix West Virginia.” BEN SALANGO

Salango started his campaign back in October 2019, and since picked up several endorsements including, Gov. Gaston Caperton, Teamsters Local 175, and the Upper Ohio Valley Building Trades.