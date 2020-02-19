Bid to ax greyhound racing funds rejected in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia senators have rejected a bill to cut state funding for the greyhound racing industry.

The bill was defeated on a 23-11 vote Wednesday. It would have ended $17 million in subsidies that benefit dog racing breeders and handlers at the state’s two racetracks in Nitro and Wheeling. Senate President Mitch Carmichael was the bill’s lead sponsor. He said the industry is outdated and inhumane to greyhounds. Carmichael wanted the subsidies steered toward more important priorities.

Opponents have said the bill would doom an industry that provides up to 1,700 jobs. Gov. Jim Justice vetoed similar legislation in 2017.

Trending Stories

